COVID protest sparks traffic delays at Ambassador Bridge

A protest against vaccine mandates and COVID-19 restrictions in Canada has spread across the border and is leading to traffic delays at the Ambassador Bridge on Monday, officials said.

Windsor police said on Twitter that the exit from the span onto Huron Church Road "is temporarily interrupted at this time. Avoid the area or find alternate route, if possible. Officers are working to restore the orderly flow of traffic in the safest manner possible."

They later tweeted: "Our officers continue to work hard to keep the flow of traffic moving along Huron Church Rd., as well as ensuring order and public safety. Pls. avoid the area or find alternate route, if possible. We encourage everyone to be patient and respectful."

The Canada Border Services Agency, Southern Ontario Region, said travelers should reroute to the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel or Blue Water Bridge. Canada said the wait is about two hours to cross.

The incident follows rallies with protesters opposed to vaccine mandates and COVID-19 restrictions in cities across Canada in a show of solidarity with a demonstration in Ottawa for more than a week.

A late January poll by the Angus Reid Institute, a research firm in Vancouver, found 54% of Canadians want to end restrictions and let people self-isolate if they’re at risk. That was up 14 percentage points from just a few weeks earlier.

Thousands descended in Ottawa last weekend, gathering in front of the parliament buildings and a separate protest blocked a border crossing in the west for days.