How Detroit's plan to root out corruption has towing firms in limbo

Detroit — Julie Semma had spoken out against corruption in her industry for more than a decade, but now that the malfeasance she complained about is being exposed, she feels she's being unfairly tainted by it.

Semma, owner of Seven-D’s Towing in Detroit, said the reputations of honest tow company operators are being sullied by the corruption that’s permeated Detroit’s police-authorized towing process for years and is the subject of an ongoing federal investigation.