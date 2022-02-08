The Detroit News, Rosa Parks Scholarship Foundation seek summer interns

Detroit — For the first time in more than 25 years, students who received the Rosa Parks Scholarship will have the chance to spend the summer interning in the newsroom of The Detroit News.

The News and the Rosa Parks Scholarship Foundation today opened the application process for the new internships.

Two Rosa Parks scholars who have completed at least one year of college, demonstrate academic excellence and hold close to the civil rights icon's ideals will be selected to complete two 12-week internships beginning in summer 2022.

“The Detroit News is excited to offer this additional opportunity for paid full-time internships in our newsroom,” said Gary Miles, editor and publisher of The News, who is also a board member of the Rosa Parks Scholarship Foundation.

“This has been the result of many people, especially on the Rosa Parks Scholarship Foundation board, working to help ensure that diverse voices get hands-on experience in a newsroom," Miles said. "This valuable experience, in turn, can continue to diversify the voices in media in this country.”

The interns will be full-time contributing members of the staff, supervised by the professional editing staff of The News. Having internships in consecutive summers will help the scholars build on their skills, and will earn them at least $13,000 toward their college education.

“We also hope that the opportunity for an internship will continue to attract top candidates to the Rosa Parks scholarship program. We see outstanding candidates already, but the more outstanding applicants we have, the stronger the foundation will be,” Miles added.

The internship opportunity is not limited to prospective journalism students and journalists. Whether Rosa Parks scholars and interns became journalists, many were able to complete college because of the paid internship and became more engaged citizens and better leaders.

The skills learned in journalism are transferable to almost any career these students may be interested in, noted Kimberly Trent, board president of the foundation.

"As journalists, you have to have strong writing skills, you have to be resourceful, you have to know how to network," said Trent, herself a former scholar and News intern. "And those are all skills that you can use throughout your career, so I think this is a great opportunity."

In 1955, Parks sparked the Montgomery, Alabama, bus boycott, which ultimately resulted in the city's transit system being desegregated. Two years later, she moved to Detroit, where she continued her civil rights activism while living with her husband, Raymond, in a first-floor flat at 3201 Virginia Park. The civil rights legend was 92 when she died in 2005.

Applications for the internship must be submitted online by 11:59 p.m. on March 4.

Have been named a Rosa Parks Foundation scholar

Have completed at least one year of college

Complete the application form, which includes submitting: Resume Work/writing samples (4-10 samples preferred) References (minimum of 2 required, non-family preferred)



The internship includes a five-day, 37.5-hour workweek, while complying with conditions of the Newspaper Guild contract.

If selected, interns must:

Have a driver’s license

Have access to reliable transportation

Pass a pre-screen drug test

Acquire adequate housing for the summer

Since it was founded by The Detroit News and Detroit Public Schools in 1980, The Rosa Parks Scholarship Foundation has awarded over $2 million in scholarship money to more than 1,000 high school seniors.

The Foundation awards approximately forty $2,000 non-renewable scholarships annually.

