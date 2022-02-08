Detroit police seek tips on robbery at west side Dollar General store

Detroit — Police Tuesday released more information about an armed robbery last month at a Dollar General store on the city's west side.

Officials again are asking the public for help to find the man and his partner in the crime.

Investigators said Tuesday they believe a second man was involved in the stickup, which happened at about 6:55 p.m. on Jan. 23 at the Dollar General store on West Grand River near Meyers.

Police initially said in January that they were looking for one person.

According to authorities, two men walked up the store's counter to purchase items.

One of them then walked away and stood by the front door.

Meanwhile, the second man acted as if he was going to pay for merchandise, but produced a weapon and demanded money when the clerk opened the cash register.

Both men then fled the store on foot, traveling east on Grand River with an undisclosed amount of money.

Anyone with information about the robbery should call the Detroit Police Department’s 2nd Precinct at (313) 596-5240 or Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez