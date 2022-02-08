City Council member has a new plan, but will it finally usher recreational marijuana into Detroit?
Sarah Rahal
The Detroit News
Detroit — City Council President Pro Tem James Tate introduced a second cannabis ordinance he hopes will be supported by his colleagues and residents in an effort to eventually allow recreational marijuana businesses to open in the city.
Tate, 47, told The Detroit News in a recent interview he will continue to champion an effort to establish a new ordinance to give longtime residents preference in starting adult-use businesses.