Bodies of two men found fatally shot in home on Detroit's west side
Charles E. Ramirez
The Detroit News
Detroit — Police are investigating a fatal double shooting on the city's west side.
The bodies of two men were discovered Wednesday morning in a home in the 2300 block of Tyler Street, near West Davison and Linwood Street, said Cpl. Dan Donakowski, a Detroit Police Department spokesman.
Both men, who were not identified by police, were found fatally shot inside the home.
Police were not releasing further information at this time.