Man wounds self with gun at hotel in Detroit's Renaissance Center

Detroit — Police are investigating an early Wednesday morning shooting at a downtown hotel that left one person injured.

The shooting happened at the Detroit Marriott at the Renaissance Center, according to authorities.

Officials said a preliminary investigation shows the incident was an accidental discharge of a weapon and the man who had the gun injured himself.

They said the man is at a hospital and listed in temporarily serious condition.

Police continue to investigate and officials said they are not releasing further information at this time.

