Man wounds self with gun at hotel in Detroit's Renaissance Center
Charles E. Ramirez
The Detroit News
Detroit — Police are investigating an early Wednesday morning shooting at a downtown hotel that left one person injured.
The shooting happened at the Detroit Marriott at the Renaissance Center, according to authorities.
Officials said a preliminary investigation shows the incident was an accidental discharge of a weapon and the man who had the gun injured himself.
They said the man is at a hospital and listed in temporarily serious condition.
Police continue to investigate and officials said they are not releasing further information at this time.
cramirez@detroitnews.com
Twitter: @CharlesERamirez