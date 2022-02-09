Plan would bump city of Detroit worker pay to at least $15 per hour

Detroit — Starting this summer, all city workers would earn at least $15 per hour under a plan proposed by Mayor Mike Duggan and City Councilwoman Latisha Johnson.

Detroit has been tracking wages for employees earning below $15 per hour since 2019 and "the time is right to complete the task," Duggan said Wednesday.

The proposal would bump pay for about 270 of the city's 9,000-member workforce if approved by unions in amended collective bargaining agreements and by the city council. The wage adjustments would go into effect July 1 and cost the city an additional $1.3 million annually.

The city government is downtown's second-largest employer, behind Rocket Companies Inc., which employs 15,250, according to last year'statistics from the Downtown Detroit Partnership.

Coming out of bankruptcy in 2014, Duggan said, 1,000 city workers made less than $15 an hour and the city couldn't raise their pay without flagging the financial review commission.

“For the past several years, we have been looking at every job classification in the city and working with our unions to increase pay every time we’ve had a chance,” Duggan said. “The good news is that the vast majority of city employees already earn more than $15 per hour. Now, the city is in a position where we can sustain the additional cost of making sure every employee of the city of Detroit is earning a living wage from the moment they are hired.”

The new standard would require a change to the City’s Master Pay Schedule which sets the pay range for all city positions paid for through the city's general fund.

Johnson, who represents District 4 on the city's east side, has sponsored a council resolution calling for those amendments.

“This living wage increase will affect about 270 City employees in 57 positions at the cost of approximately $1.3 million,” Johnson said. “This amount is a small price to pay for the many benefits that will accrue to our community."

The majority of those receiving the pay adjustments are workers in the general service department, including recreation play leaders, forestry helpers, mechanical helpers and garage attendants. The change also would raise the pay for parking attendants, traffic control officers, police non-emergency phone operators, administrative staff and lifeguards.

City Council President Mary Sheffield said she, Pro Tem James Tate and other members of the council support the wage increase.

The proposal does not apply to non-general fund departments, such as the Water & Sewerage Department, which is funded through the revenue it collects for its services or non-city-run agencies. However, DWSD, which has approximately 550 employees, already has taken steps to guarantee no employees are paid below $15 per hour, city officials noted.

The resolution is expected to be before the council's Internal Operations and Standing Committee in the next few weeks, Johnson said.

"We know we still have a ways to go... I believe we will get this passed," Duggan said.

