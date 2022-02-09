Report: Carjack suspect shot by Detroit officers

The Detroit News

Detroit police were investigating a carjacking and shooting following a would-be transaction involving the seller of Nike shoes and a buyer Tuesday night on the city's west side.

The suspect allegedly driving the stolen vehicle was shot by police when he tried to run them down after fleeing the area of Chalfonte and Mark Twain, Fox 2 Detroit reported. The suspect forced the seller and his young children out of the vehicle at gunpoint, according to the station.

"Right now we have two people detained, obviously our injured victim, our suspect ... and there was a juvenile in the vehicle with him; he's also been detained, "Assistant Police Chief Charles Fitzgerald told the station.

The suspect was taken to a hospital, Fitzgerald said. No officers were injured.