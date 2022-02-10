Corrupt Detroit airport boss a fugitive after failing to surrender at prison

Detroit — James Warner, a former Detroit Metropolitan Airport supervisor convicted of receiving more than $6 million in bribes — the third-largest amount in U.S. history — failed to surrender Thursday to start a 10-year federal prison sentence and is a fugitive, according to court records.

Chief U.S. District Judge Denise Page Hood late Thursday approved an emergency request for an arrest warrant after federal prosecutors alerted her that Warner failed to surrender at 10 a.m. at the federal prison in Milan, about 50 miles southwest of Detroit.