Detroit's Parker Durand development adds 92 apartments, half of which are affordable housing

Detroit — City and state leaders gathered Thursday for the grand opening of the Parker Durand, a mixed-use building on Detroit's east side with 92 apartment units – half of which are affordable housing.

Developed by Invest Detroit and The Roxbury Group, the $22.5 million project was built on a vacant lot at 8001 Kercheval at the intersection of Van Dyke.

The nearly 80,000-square-foot building has 18 units at 50% the area median income, 28 units at 80% AMI, and the remaining will not exceed 120% AMI. At the lowest income level, a one-bedroom apartment will cost $750 a month with a in-unit washer and dryer, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a rooftop deck.

Mayor Mike Duggan touted the development in the Islandview/Greater Villages neighborhood as part of the Strategic Neighborhood Fund initative to promote more affordable housing.

"A couple of years ago, this corner of Kercheval and Van Dyke was just another empty lot along an under-developed commercial corridor," Duggan said. "Today, it's a gorgeous new building that will be home to Detroiters of all income levels along an attractive new city streetscape. This is how we are rebuilding our city as a place of beauty where any Detroiter can afford to live in any neighborhood they choose."

Duggan announced the Strategic Neighborhood Fund in 2014 starting with three neighborhoods, which grew to 10 in 2018. SNF is a $150 million private-public partnership with the nonprofit Invest Detroit and funded by six corporate funders and several philanthropic organizations to invest in housing stabilization, improving parks, commercial corridors, streetscapes and equitable opportunities for local business owners of color.

Parker Durand will offer opportunities for four small business spaces on the first floor, two of which have already been leased to Faircloth Boutique, a women's colorful clothing store, and Konnected Fitness, a Black- and woman-owned fitness studio.

"The opening of Parker Durand means more opportunities for quality housing for people from all income levels, for businesses, and the community,” said James Van Dyke, executive vice president of The Roxbury Group. “We want to extend a huge thank you to our funders, partners and the neighborhood, without whom this project would not have been possible.”

More than $10 million will be invested in the Islandview/Greater Villages neighborhood through the SNF, according to the city.

The Kercheval Avenue streetscape cost $7.8 million to improve walkability, add bike lines, parking options and improve the neighborhood beautification.

At Butzel Playfield, $1.43 million in park upgrades will wrap up early this spring with new playgrounds, a Nature Imagination area, a walking loop, picnic and grilling areas, a sledding hill, drinking fountains, baseball diamond and landscaping. Its picnic shelter, horseshoe pitch and basketball court were also renovated.

