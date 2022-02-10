Feds charge 13 in Michigan, Arizona with drug, money laundering crimes

The U.S. Attorney's Office in Detroit announced Wednesday that 13 people from Michigan and Arizona have been charged in connection with drug and money laundering crimes.

The announcement came the same day an indictment filed in December was ordered unsealed, U.S. District Court records show.

The indictment alleged that since at least February 2019, most of the defendants "conspired to possess with the intent to distribute cocaine and cocaine base, Fentanyl, methamphetamine and marijuana," prosecutors said in a statement.

"The indictment alleges that over 500 grams of cocaine, Fentanyl and methamphetamine were involved in the conspiracy. In addition, several defendants have been charged with money laundering, which in this case is engaging in monetary transactions to launder drug proceeds."

In conjunction with the indictment unsealing, Drug Enforcement Administration special agents as well as partners from federal, state and local law enforcement agencies executed numerous search warrants throughout Michigan and Phoenix, Arizona, according to the release.

Nine people were arrested in Detroit, and authorities apprehended two in Arizona, the U.S. Attorney's Office said. Information on the remaining two was not released.

"With these arrests, a major fentanyl distribution organization has been dismantled,” U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison said.

DEA Acting Special Agent in Charge Kent Kleinschmidt added: "Today’s arrests are the result of an aggressive strategy to target those who allegedly profit off the distribution of counterfeit pills laced with deadly amounts of fentanyl. DEA will continue to investigate those responsible for distributing illegal drugs throughout our communities in an effort to save lives."

Federal court records show eight of those indicted, all listed as Detroit residents, made their first appearances on Wednesday: Leo Bradley Todd, 32; Kapri Fatima Oldham, 24; Kyle Allan Kennard, 36; Corderalla Piera Campbell, 33; Darrion Lanae Washington, 27; Jalin Deandre Gardner, 28; Cateasha Latrease Wells-Ivy, 35; and Brianna Tesharri Blake, 24.

Washington, Blake and Oldham were scheduled for arraignments on Thursday, according to court records. The others faced hearings on Friday.