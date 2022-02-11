Suspect sought in Friday shooting at east Detroit gas station

Detroit police are working to find a suspect accused of shooting a man early Friday at an east side gas station.

The suspect entered the business in the 9100 block of Chalmers at about 5:06 a.m. then opened fire, striking a 40-year-old victim, before fleeing in a dark sedan, the police department said in a statement.

Medics transported the victim to a hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, according to the release.

The suspect was captured on a surveillance camera.

He was last seen wearing a gray and black hooded jacket, armed with a long gun.

Anyone who recognizes him or has information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s 9th Precinct at (313) 596-5940 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.