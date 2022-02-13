14-year-old Detroit boy dies in Saturday evening shooting that may have resulted from 'horseplay'

A teenager was fatally shot Saturday evening on Detroit's east side in what authorities think may have been an accident, police said Sunday.

The boy, 14, was shot around 7 p.m. in a residential home on the 4600 block of Chatsworth Street according to Cpl. Dan Donakowski of the Detroit Police Department.

"It might appear there was some horseplay involved with another individual," said Donakowski.

A weapon was found near the child, he added.

Further information was not available Sunday morning as the police investigation continued. Donakowski could not confirm whether the other individual was also a minor.

