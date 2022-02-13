Arrest, tow totals from the Ambassador Bridge blockade in Windsor

Windsor — Canadian police arrested 25 to 30 people Saturday and Sunday as they regained control of the Ambassador Bridge after a seven-day blockade.

As of Sunday afternoon, the bridge has not reopened but police say they’re hopeful it will sometime Sunday as plans are underway.

"We have to be able to do that safely, we have to be sure we're ready to do that," Windsor Police Service Sgt. Steve Betteridge said, "and obviously, it's not the Windsor Police that (reopen it). There are several agencies involved."

Windsor Police Service Chief Pam Mizuno said she is proud of what police were able to achieve with a collaborative effort.

"Please know, we are moving as fast as we can, however, we need to make sure this is a safe and sustainable solution," Mizuno said.

Mizuno said five vehicles were seized Sunday and seven Saturday that were in or near the blockade on Huron Church Road.

An Ontario judge granted an injunction Friday against protesters but crowds remained defiant over the weekend despite it.

Earlier this week, Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson declared a state of emergency in response to two weeks of demonstrations in Canada’s capital over the pandemic restrictions.

Just before noon Sunday, chants of “Freedom!” could be heard as demonstrators were cleared out of all areas near the bridge, but by the afternoon crowds had dissipated as a snow storm hit.

The protesters who have blocked the Ambassador Bridge starting evening of Feb. 7 oppose a vaccine requirement for truckers entering the country. The United States also has a vaccine requirement for freight truckers delivering goods across the border.

Police at the demonstration site on Huron Church Road near the Ambassador Bridge engaged protesters throughout the stalemate, expanding their barricade, ordering protesters to leave or be removed.

Mizuno said Sunday afternoon police presence will be heightened to maintain order and ensure protesters don't return.

"There are steps we need to take to ensure we don't encounter the same issues," Mizuno said.

She added that any unlawful activity in the area will not be tolerated and officers will "take necessary action to keep the peace and traffic flowing."

Betteridge said of those arrested, it's unknown if any remain in custody. Those arrested face a criminal charge of mischief. A majority of the arrests will go before a criminal court, but sentencings could differ.

“In Canada, they’ll look at prior history of criminal convictions when determining punishment through our judiciary, that’s usually very unique to the individual who’s charged and the exact set of circumstances,” Betteridge said.

None of those arrested will face charges under the state of emergency, he said.

Betteridge said police communicated as much as possible with protesters what the ramifications would be for defying the injunction.

"Anyone that was arrested wasn't surprised they were arrested," Betteridge said. “Right before the majority of those arrests happened, when there was still a fair number of protesters in that area, we issued the bottom line — that if you do not leave this area now, you will be arrested and you will be prosecuted. At that point, people finally understood and they peacefully left. The ones that didn’t ended up being arrested.”

There have been no injuries to any protesters or officers, said Betteridge, who also wouldn't disclose how many officers were involved in the "strong police presence."

"We started off with this blockade, putting a lot of effort into communicating with protesters, some positive dialogue to find out what their desires were and over time, it became very fractured and we were having difficulty finding out what the protesters wanted because we were getting so many different answers on what they were upset about," Betteridge said. "There wasn’t any real specified leaders we could communicate with.”

Police would not comment on if there was any credibility reports of more trucks coming to aid the dismantled protest, but “You can rest assured there will be a police presence,” Betteridge said.

“This was a tense situation, and yet, no violence and that was our goal from day one. Protesters were heard and now it’s up to the government in our Democratic society. Our job is to keep everyone safe.”