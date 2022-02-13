Canadian police crack down on Ambassador Bridge protesters

Windsor — Canadian police are stepping up enforcement of a court injunction against Ambassador Bridge protests Sunday morning by arresting protesters.

"Enforcement will continue in the demonstration area and there will be zero tolerance for illegal activity. The public should avoid the area," the Windsor Police Department tweeted just before 9 a.m. Sunday.

At about 8:15 a.m., Windsor police had tweeted that it was making arrests and towing cars.

Vehicles blocking the bridge were also removed Saturday and police warned that protesters who remained at or near the bridge would face arrest if they did not leave.

At 5:30 p.m. Saturday, nine hours after Canadian police began enforcing the injunction, the two sides seemed to reach a stalemate that continued deep into the evening.

Late Saturday, Windsor police tweeted that it had arrested a 27-old male for "a criminal offense in relation to the demonstration. Officers will intervene when necessary to ensure the safety of the public & maintain peace & order."

An Ontario judge granted an injunction Friday against protesters but crowds remained defiant over the weekend despite it.

The protesters are in opposition to a vaccine requirement for truckers entering the country. The United States also has a vaccine requirement for freight truckers delivering goods across the border.

Ontario officials say they will fine protesters blocking the bridge up to $100,000 and sentence them to up to a year in jail. They also will consider taking away the personal or commercial driver's licenses of anyone who defies the orders.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had warned that "everything is on the table" to dissolve the blockade and restart traffic across the vital North American shipping route.

The Ambassador Bridge has been blocked to traffic since Monday evening, when a protest at the Capitol in Ottawa moved to other cities across the country and the trade thoroughfare connecting Canada to Detroit.

Officials have continued to reroute commercial traffic to the Blue Water Bridge in Port Huron, where they say nine commercial lanes are open, and to the Windsor tunnel for smaller passenger traffic.

