Man accused of trying to strike Detroit officers with vehicle has bond set at $1 million

An 18-year-old Detroit resident accused of trying to strike Detroit police officers with a vehicle before being shot by police has had his bond set at $1 million.

Zachery Ryan Davis has been charged with one count of assault with intent to murder and one count of third-degree fleeing and eluding following the incident at about 7:11 p.m. Feb. 8 in the area of Chalfonte Street and Ardmore on Detroit's west side, according to a release from the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.

Police looking for a stolen vehicle found Davis driving it, and tried to make a traffic stop. Davis allegedly fled in the vehicle before stopping at the intersection of Chalfonte Street and Mark Twain Street, prosecutors said.

When officers exited their scout car, Davis allegedly drove toward them, and officers were able to get back in the scout car before it was struck on the passenger side door, prosecutors said.

Davis is accused of striking the scout car a second time with the vehicle before officers opened fire.

Davis was placed under arrest and then taken to a local hospital for treatment.

He was arraigned Sunday in 36th District Court. His probable cause conference is scheduled for Feb. 22 before Judge Larry Williams and his preliminary examination is scheduled for March 1.