Police seek tips on non-fatal shooting at bus stop on Detroit's east side

Charles E. Ramirez
The Detroit News
Detroit — Police are asking the public for help to find a man wanted in connection with a shooting Thursday on the city's east side.

Officials said the shooter is accused of firing a gun at juveniles who were at a bus stop in the 3700 block of Fairview near Mack and St. Jean. The incident happened at about 3:20 p.m.

Detroit police said this man fired shots at juveniles Thursday at a bus stop on Fairview near Mack and St. Jean.

Police said no one was injured.

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect should call the Detroit Police Department's 5th Precinct at (313) 596-5540 or Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.

