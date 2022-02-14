Police seek tips on non-fatal shooting at bus stop on Detroit's east side

Detroit — Police are asking the public for help to find a man wanted in connection with a shooting Thursday on the city's east side.

Officials said the shooter is accused of firing a gun at juveniles who were at a bus stop in the 3700 block of Fairview near Mack and St. Jean. The incident happened at about 3:20 p.m.

Police said no one was injured.

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect should call the Detroit Police Department's 5th Precinct at (313) 596-5540 or Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez