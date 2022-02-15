Detroit public schools unveils $700M plan for facility repairs, new schools

Detroit — Ambitious plans to invest $700 million into aging school facilities and to build new schools were announced Tuesday by the superintendent of Detroit Public Schools Community District who says the overhaul would address decades of disinvestment.

Nikolai Vitti, DPSCD superintendent, is proposing a 20-year facility master plan for Michigan's largest school district, which once boasted more than 200 school buildings and more than 250,000 students. It now educates about 50,000 students and operates around 100 buildings.

"Access to federal relief funding provides us now with an opportunity to make a substantial short and long-term investment in our school buildings that paves the way to a broader investment plan to right-size the district and provide each employee and student with a school building they deserve,” said Vitti, who has been superintendent since 2017.

The district has struggled with expensive, growing capital needs across its 100 school buildings, which were largely neglected for nearly a decade under state-run emergency management, which ended in 2016.

The proposal is a vision and investment plan for the district, Vitti said, with $281 million in new school buildings; $35 million to reactivate school buildings for preschool and to address overcrowding; $82 million to add new buildings on existing school campuses to address overcrowding and improve enrollment; $296 million to renovate school buildings districtwide with a focus on HVAC systems, roofs, and masonry; and $11 million to demolish school buildings that will be deactivated.

Schools slated to be rebuilt because the original building is not repairable: Cody High School, Paul Robeson Malcolm X Academy, Pershing High School, Carstens at the Golightly Career Tech Center and Phoenix, a closed school in southwest Detroit.

Building additions would be made to Charles Wright Academy of Arts and Science, Communication and Media Arts High School, John R. King preK-8, Western International High School and Southeastern Career Tech Center.

The district wants to reopen vacant buildings or reactivate parts of under utilized buildings in high-demand areas where capacity is insufficient. These schools include: Vetal, Chrysler at Bunche Prep, Chrysler, Fleming, Adult Ed West, Hancock and Northern High School.

Vitti said the plan seeks to protect neighborhood schools and feeder patterns, placing students in the best school building as possible.

The district actually needs $2.1 billion to upgrade all school buildings to a “good” rating, Vitti says, based on a facilities condition index, which determines the extent of facility investment to restore a building to its best operational level.

The district recommends investing $700 million by 2027 as it works to acquire equitable state funding to address its long-term facility needs, Vitti said.

The district has scheduled seven public meetings some in-person and online to discuss the plans and get feedback from the community before it makes a final recommendation to the school board in June.

Angelique Peterson-Mayberry, board chair, said the district needs the help of students, staff, families, and community members to share feedback to help refine the plan.

"This is another step in the process to making impactful short and long-term changes to provide a sustainable path forward for the largest public school district in the city and the state; this plan is not set in stone," Peterson-Mayberry said. "The plan is thorough and thoughtful guided by strong data to inform and steer the conversations, engagements, and final realistic solutions."

The first meeting is online from 6-8 p.m. on March 1 for the Cody, Mumford, Henry Ford feeder pattern.

In 2020, the district used its fund balance and created a capital fund for $132 million infacility investments to make what it calls the first set of improvements to buildings.

In 2018, Livonia-based OHM Advisors estimated it would cost $500 million to address inoperable boilers, corroded plumbing fixtures, missing ceiling tiles in classrooms, exterior walls with cracks, roof leaks and a host of other problems.

By 2023, the price tag would soar to $1.4 billion, according to a facilities assessment done by the firm.

jchambers@detroitnews.com