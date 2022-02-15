DETROIT

EB I-94 at Conner in Detroit closed due to overturned semi

Charles E. Ramirez
The Detroit News
Detroit — Eastbound Interstate 94 is closed at Conner because of a rollover crash, state officials said.

City officials said the crash involves an overturned semi-tractor trailer.

Motorists are urged to seek alternate routes such as Harper or Interstate 75 and Interstate 696. 

The Michigan Department of Transportation's MI Drive map shows a crash on westbound lanes of I-94 at Harper, though at least one lane is open to vehicles.

