Suspect sought in weekend slaying, attack in west Detroit

Detroit police are seeking tips to find a suspect in a slaying Sunday on the city's west side.

Antoine Jamal Powers-McClain allegedly hit a man with a rifle around 6 p.m. at a home in the 9100 block of Stout, leaving him dead, investigators said in a statement.

A woman told police that after her and the male victim to shovel his snow, the suspect gave them both cocaine.

When all three were in his basement, "the suspect then threatened her and the male victim with a rifle," the woman told investigators, according to the release.

After police said he attacked the man, Powers-McClain reportedly chained him to a dog cage. He then assaulted the woman with the rifle and threatened to kill her if she told anyone, police said.

The suspect drove the woman to an apartment building near the 9600 block of Greenfield, where she fled, according to the release.

Powers-McClain is described as 5-foot-9, 170 pounds with an average build. He has had shoulder-length black dreadlocks, but "it is possible he may change his appearance," police said Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide section at (313) 596-2250. Crime Stoppers of Michigan accepts anonymous tips at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.