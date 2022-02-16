Detroit to offer residents free KN-95 masks at drive-thru locations Thursday

The city of Detroit will distribute free adult-sized KN-95 masks to residents at drive-through locations, businesses and community organizations.

Residents are entitled to up to 10 masks per adult, per vehicle, and can pick them up from eight locations across the city 2-6 p.m. Thursday, the city announced in a release Wednesday.

Masks will also be available to residents receiving COVID-19 vaccinations or tests at Health Department sites, the release said.

"We are urging all Detroiters to wear a KN-95 mask when they are out in public and continue to observe all safety protocols in order to protect against the spread of COVID-19,” said Chief Public Health Officer Denise Fair Razo.

“We also encourage you to get vaccinated and get your booster. The vaccines are safe, effective and remain the most important tool we have to help us get back to normal."

Masks can be picked up at the following drive-through locations:

Eastern Market Shed 3 at 2934 Russell

Adams Butzel Complex at 10500 Lyndon

Butzel Family Center at 7737 Kercheval

Farwell Recreation Center at 2711 East Outer Drive

Kemeny Recreation Center at 2260 S. Fort

Lasky Recreation Center at 13200 Fenelon

Patton Recreation Center at 2301 Woodmere

Samaritan Center at 5555 Conner

Masks will also be sent in bulk to homeless shelters, nursing homes and senior living facilities, the city announced.

The masks were made available through the state’s Mask Up, Mask Right campaign, the release said.

Full details, including updates on closures due to inclement weather, can be found www.detroitmi.gov/health.

halbarghouthi@detroitnews.com

@HaniBarghouthi