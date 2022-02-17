Boy, 5, shot in chest at Detroit home, police say

A 5-year-old boy was wounded Thursday after he was accidentally shot on Detroit's west side, police said.

The child "got a hold of a gun that was unsecured under the bed and either shot himself or was shot by another child," police Chief James White told reporters. "We don’t have all the information yet, but we're working through that."

The boy was struck in the chest, White said.

He remained hospitalized in stable condition Thursday night and was expected to be transferred to another facility, White said.

The gun involved is believed to belong to the child's grandmother, who was home at the time and had a concealed pistol license, the chief said.

He expressed frustration that the incident followed a string of other recent shootings that have injured youths in the city.

"We have yet another child in our city that has been shot by irresponsible gun ownership, irresponsible actions of an adult," White told reporters. "... We got to get tired of it. We got to have enough, and I've had enough."

The shooting came days after a teenager was fatally shot on Detroit's east side in what authorities believe may have been an accident involving horseplay.

Last week, a 2-year-old shot himself at a home on the east side with an unregistered firearm under the bed, police reported.

In January, a 3-year-old boy was wounded in an accidental shooting at a Detroit apartment complex, using a gun belonging to a woman visiting his mother. She has been charged with careless, reckless, or negligent use of a firearm.

In December, a 2-year-old boy shot himself in the leg on the city's north side. His mother was charged after he found an allegedly unsecured handgun at their home.

In August, a 5-year-old boy shot himself in the head with an unsecured gun in Detroit. His father was charged.

Charges are possible in Thursday's incident, White said, but authorities are focused on the child's recovery and warning the public about the importance of gun safety.

"Guns get you into more trouble than they get you out of," he said. "So you have to be responsible."