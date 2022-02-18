No injuries after plane slides off runway at Detroit City Airport

Detroit — A private jet slid off a runway at Detroit City Airport Friday, but no injuries were reported, a city official said.

Just before 1 p.m., according to Jason Watt, director of the airport, a twin engine jet was attempting to land but the pilot had been advised that runway conditions were slippery. The pilot decided to proceed with the landing and slid beyond the runway, which was undergoing ice removal at the time.

The plane hit airport instrument landing system equipment, causing some damage to the equipment and the aircraft, Watt said.

Neither the pilot nor two dogs on board was injured.

David Fornell, deputy commissioner of the Detroit Fire Department, said firefighters were monitoring the situation.

"There were no injuries and there was no fire," he said. "Our firefighters are standing by until it's removed from the runway."

