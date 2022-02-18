Shoplifter who threatened worker at east side Detroit store with gun sought

Detroit — Police are asking or help to find a woman who last weekend shoplifted from an east side store and threatened an employees with a gun.

Officials said the theft happened at about 7:20 p.m. Saturday at a store in the 13300 block of E. Seven Mile near Schoenherr.

The woman filled a shopping cart with merchandise and then left the store without paying for the items, according to authorities.

They said when an employee attempted to retrieve the cart, the woman produced a weapon. She then fled with the items.

Police said no one was injured.

Investigators released a photo and video of the woman captured by the store's security system.

Anyone with information about the theft should call the Detroit Police Department's 9th Precinct at (313) 596-5940 or Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.