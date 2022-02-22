3 juveniles arrested after 100 mph car chase on Detroit's west side

Detroit — Three juveniles have been arrested after a chase at speeds of 100 mph in a stolen vehicle Tuesday on the city's west side, officials said.

Michigan State Police troopers on patrol at about 2:40 a.m. on Wyoming Avenue near Schoolcraft saw a 2013 Ford Escape that had been reported stolen. Officials said the same vehicle, allegedly stolen by two juveniles, fled from police last weekend.

Troopers turned on their vehicle's sirens to conduct a traffic stop, but the Escape's driver sped away.

The troopers gave chase but when the vehicle reached speeds of 100 mph, they terminated the pursuit for safety reasons.

State police continued to check the area for the stolen vehicle and found it parked at a gas station at the intersection of Joy and Greenfield roads. Troopers used their vehicles to box in the Escape. They then arrested the three juveniles in the SUV without incident, officials said.

