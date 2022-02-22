Detroit police find $100K in stolen car parts in 'chop shop,' arrest owner

A man has been arrested in connection with a "chop shop" on the city’s west side where investigators found more than $100,000 stolen parts, Detroit police said.

The Detroit Police Auto Theft Section conducted an inspection Monday in the 8000 block of West Chicago to confirm the business was closed as ordered through the city Buildings, Safety Engineering and Environmental Department. During the inspection, officers found a stolen 2014 GMC Sierra in the yard, the Police Department said in a statement.

Authorities spotted stripped cars and other vehicle parts inside executing a search warrant, including:

A 2012 Chrysler Challenger engine and door

A 2009 Chevrolet Malibu engine and transmission

A 2013 Chrysler 300 engine, transmission and trunk lid

2017 Lincoln MKZ doors and trunk lid

A 2007 Honda Civic engine and front firewall

2017 Lincoln MKZ, 3 doors and trunk lid

The front half of a 2007 Honda Civic

Police arrested the owner, identified only as a Dearborn man in his 30s. The stolen parts were impounded, police reported.