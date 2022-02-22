Michigan State Police probe reported assault on I-94 in Detroit

The Detroit News

Eastbound Interstate 94 was closed at I-96 in Detroit late Tuesday as Michigan State Police investigated a reported assault.

"Troopers are investigating a possible felonious assault that may have taken place on the freeway" around 5:50 p.m., MSP said in a statement on Twitter.

The eastbound I-94 lanes at Interstate 96 were closed as troopers investigated, according to the post.

The Michigan Department of Transportation reported all lanes were shut at that section around 6 p.m., as well as the exit ramps from I-96.

Other details were not immediately available.