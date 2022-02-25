Teen charged as an adult in fatal shootings of Detroit couple, 5-year-old

Detroit — A 16-year-old Detroit youth has been charged as an adult in connection with the Feb. 18 fatal shootings of three people, including a five-year-old boy.

Malcolm Hardy faces charges that include three counts of first-degree murder and two counts of armed robbery, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy announced in a release Thursday. A video arraignment has been scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in 36th District Court.

The victims were identified by Worthy as LaShon Marshall, 28; her 5-year-old son, Caleb Harris, and her boyfriend, Aaron Benson, 32.

A warrant request for a second teen who also was arrested this week in connection with the killings was denied by Worthy's office for lack of evidence, Miller said.

Police were alerted to the killings Sunday night when Benson's cousin dialed 911 after discovering the bodies during a wellness check at the victims' home in the 15100 block of Evergreen, Worthy said.

"Police were dispatched to the home where they observed each of the three victims fatally shot multiple times," Worthy said.

Police say Caleb was killed several days before his birthday.

It was unclear Thursday whether Hardy had retained an attorney or had one appointed for him.

"The allegations in this case warrant charging the defendant as an adult,” Worthy said. “This case is truly disturbing, especially as it relates to young Caleb. For many reasons it is disheartening to know that a juvenile is alleged to have committed these acts.”

As of Thursday, almost $12,000 had been donated to a fundraiser on gofundme.com for Caleb's funeral expenses.

"My nephew did not have a chance to live his life," the organizer, identified as Marshall's sister, Chanel Marshall-Sewell, wrote on the page.

"My sister and nephew were very close with each other," Marshall-Sewell wrote. "My nephew would have been 6 years old this coming Sunday as we plan his birthday he will not get a chance to see."

ghunter@detroitnews.com

(313) 222-2134

Twitter: @GeorgeHunter_DN