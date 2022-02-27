'She was a light': Family mourns death of Detroit mother and son

Detroit — He was the rambunctious boy who only sat still when someone gave him a book to read, and she was the mother who wanted to change the world for him.

On the day Caleb Harris would have turned 6, loved ones gathered on the city’s west side to remember Caleb and his mother, LaShon Marshall, 28, who were gunned down in their home on Feb. 18, along with Marshall’s boyfriend, Aaron Benson, 32.

Malcolm Hardy, 16, has been charged as an adult with first-degree murder and armed robbery in connection with the shooting. Marshall's sister, Chanel Marshall-Sewell, said he believed Hardy was an acquaintance of Benson's.

A celebration held by Marshall’s family spilled out from a muddy Stoepel No. 1 Park onto Outer Drive, where a few dozen people gathered, surrounded by Detroit Police Department cars blocking traffic and wearing face masks, T-shirts and sweaters with Caleb's and Marshall’s names and photos printed on them.

“What we want people to know is that (LaShon) was a very powerful person,” said Delores Lyons, 69, of Detroit, who worked with Marshall at Results, an anti-poverty advocacy group.

Attendees gave each other long hugs under a chilly but sunny Sunday sky, huddled together in prayer for the victims and brought out a birthday cake decorated with plastic palm trees for the youngster who loved Batman and got the best grades in reading.

“She was the baby of the bunch … so I got to see her grow up, do different things and become a mom and take care of her child,” said Marshall-Sewell, 30.

"They were like Bonnie and Clyde," said Marshall-Sewell. "You didn't see him without his mom and you didn't see his mom without him. He really loved his mom and he honored her."

When family and friends released red and yellow helium balloons into the sky and some got caught on the trees in the park, Lyons began clapping.

“Those balloons are going to be there for a long time now,” she said. “People will drive by and remember LaShon and Caleb when they see them.”

Marshall spent the last few years using her experiences with poverty and housing insecurity to advocate for increased and improved access to housing vouchers and expanded child tax credits, according to Yvonne Wyborny, 65, of Westland, who is Detroit group leader of Results.

Maxine Thomas, 38, who drove to Detroit from Indianapolis to attend the event, said that she trained Marshall when Marshallfirst joined Results about three years ago.

“Working with her was phenomenal," said Thomas. "She was a light, and she gave me the energy to keep going."

When Marshall first became a volunteer at Results before joining its Experts on Poverty program, Thomas said she was shy and did not know how to use her voice to advocate for housing equality for people like her.

“She was able to learn how to speak effectively, to learn how to navigate the system and communicating with legislative and congressional offices,” said Thomas. "It was really a blessing to see her transition and transform into this beautiful, powerful, person."

Thomas stood with Wyborny and Lyons, sharing anecdotes about the slain mother and son, at once laughing and crying. Out of an envelope, Wyborny produced photos of Marshall with legislators including U.S. Sen. Gary Peters, and U.S. Reps. Rashida Tlaib, D-Detroit and Brenda Lawrence, D-Southfield.

"I am devastated and completely lost for words," said Tlaib in an Instagram story dedicated to the two.

Two blocks away, on Evergreen Road and Fenkell Avenue, Marshall’s aunt, Deedee Todd, stood outside the house in which her niece and grand-nephew lived and died.

Balloons shaped like the number “6” and emblazoned with the Batman logo were tied over prayer candles and flowers, and would-be birthday presents for Caleb: a stuffed Sheriff Woody from "Toy Story," a toy excavator from Caterpillar, the construction equipment manufacturer.

Funerals have not yet been held for Marshall and Caleb because the family is waiting for Caleb's father to be able to have his body released. A fundraiser was set up to help cover the funeral costs.

“Oh, Caleb? That boy’s my baby, and so full of love, too,” said Todd.

“Auntie DeeDee” scrolled through pictures and videos of Caleb and Marshall on her phone, some with her son, Darius Todd, 20, at his high school graduation in 2019, standing next to Marshall and carrying Caleb, all beaming.

“That boy was crazy. He was just a busybody,” said Darius Todd. ”Always joyful, always laughing, the happiest little boy, for real.”

Marshall’s aunt pulled up a video she filmed of Caleb when he stayed with her when his mother was out of town.

“Say hi to your mom,” she is heard telling him in the video as he runs in front of the camera. He cackles, then does as he is told.

That morning, Todd said she could not find him when she woke up.

“I woke and went, ‘Where’s Caleb at?’” she said, recalling the day.

“Turns out, Caleb woke up and thought, 'I'm going to fix my own breakfast.' He was hungry and wasn’t going to wait on me to wake up.”