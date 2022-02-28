Should Detroit's reparations task force be limited to longtime Detroit residents?

Detroit — Four months after more than 80% of voters approved creating a reparations commission, Detroiters now have a two-week window to weigh in on who should help determine how to address what many say is a legacy of governmental systemic racism in the nation's largest majority-Black city.

The task force is supposed to develop short-, mid- and long-term recommendations within the next year to address the creation of generational wealth and boost economic mobility and opportunity in the Black community.