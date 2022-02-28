Detroit blaze leaves one person, two dogs dead

Detroit authorities are investigating a fire early Monday on the city's northwest side that left one person and two dogs dead.

Crews were called to a two-story home in the 20400 block of Gardendale near Eight Mile around 1:08 a.m. and found heavy smoke, said Deputy Fire Commissioner Dave Fornell.

The firefighters extinguished the flames within minutes and found a body of a person burned beyond recognition, Fornell said.

The Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office was working to identify the victim.

The bodies of two dogs believed to be puppies also were found, Fornell said.

Investigators have not determined what sparked the blaze.