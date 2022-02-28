State police seek tips on road-rage shooting on I-75 in Detroit

Detroit — Michigan State Police are asking the public for help to identify a man who shot at another driver Friday on Interstate 75 near Schaefer, officials said.

No injuries were reported in the incident, which happened at about 6:30 p.m., they said.

According to a preliminary investigation, a motorist called 911 to report he was involved in a road rage incident in which both he and another driver failed to yield t the end of the Outer Drive ramp onto northbound I-75.

The victim told police the driver shot at his vehicle.

State police closed the freeway to investigate. They recovered a bullet from the driver's side of the victim's vehicle. At the time of the shooting, there were two adults, a teenager, a 9-year-old and a 5-year-old inside the victim's vehicle.

Witnesses described the shooter as 40-50 years old with short dark hair and a large beard. He was driving a black, 1992-96 two-door Ford pickup. The truck had a plastic sheet covering the passenger window and a loud exhaust system, investigators said. There was also a blue and white handicap parking placard hanging from the rearview mirror, they said.

Anyone with information should call the Michigan State Police's Metro South Post at (734) 287-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.

