Suspect sought in non-fatal Sunday shooting on Detroit's east side

Detroit — Police are asking the public for help to find a man wanted in connection with a non-fatal shooting that happened Sunday on the city's east side.

Kenneth Sadler, 59, is accused of shooting a 30-year-old man at about 4:18 p.m. Sunday in the area of Minnesota Avenue and Lumpkin.

Officials said the shooter fled north on Lumpkin on foot toward Nevada after the shooting. He was last seen wearing a white shirt and black pants with white stripes.

Anyone with information about the man's whereabouts or the shooting should call the Detroit Police Department’s 11th Precinct at (313) 596-1140 or Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.