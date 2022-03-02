2 arrested after allegedly crashing relative's car near I-94 & Addison in Detroit

Detroit — Two people were arrested Tuesday for allegedly taking a relative's car and crashing it near Interstate 94 and Addison, Michigan State Police said.

Troopers were called at about 2:15 p.m. to the location on a report of the occupants of a Dodge Charger Hellcat fleeing on foot after the vehicle was involved in a crash, officials said.

State police searched the area, locating a black four-door sedan on Addison near I-94. The driver acted suspiciously, they said, and drove the wrong way down a one-way street. He exited the vehicle and began looking around, according to authorities.

Troopers conducted a traffic stop and arrested two of the sedan's occupants. Police also learned the two are related to the Charger's registered owner. Investigators said it appears the car was taken from a garage without the owner's permission.

Officials said they continue to investigate.