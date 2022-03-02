Multiple-car crash in Detroit injures 4 senior citizens in one vehicle

Detroit — A multi-vehicle crash on the city's northeast side Wednesday reportedly caused four injuries and snarled rush-hour traffic at a busy intersection.

The crash near Eight Mile and Van Dyke, which involved a U-Haul truck and as many as six other vehicles, was reported around 3:45 p.m. Detroit police spokesman Sgt. William O'Brien said.

At least four people, all senior citizens, were injured, said Deputy Fire Commissioner Dave Fornell. Emergency crews extricated two victims from the wreckage, Fornell said.

The victims, three women and a man, were in the same vehicle, Fornell said. None appeared to be seriously hurt, he said.

One of the women suffered contusions and bruises, Fornell said.

Other details, including what led to the crash, were not immediately available.

"It's still an ongoing investigation," Fornell said.

The right-hand lanes on eastbound Eight Mile Road were blocked off as late as 5 p.m. while tow truck crews hooked up the damaged vehicles, and swept glass and other debris off the street.

The U-Haul truck that reportedly involved in the crash apparently jumped the sidewalk and slammed into a Subaru SUV. Since both crumpled vehicles were on the sidewalk and not impeding traffic, tow crews first removed the other vehicles involved in the incident that were in the street.

Philashona Moses said her sister, Marissa James, were among the crash victims.

"She called me to say the U-Haul (driver) was driving erratically, and that he hit several vehicles," she said.

"This is messed up," Moses said, surveying the damage. "There's a lot of cars involved. They took my sister to (Ascension St. John Hospital). I'm headed there now to see if she's all right."