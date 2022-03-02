Detroit police officer escalated argument, used Taser against citizen, according to lawsuit

Detroit — A veteran Detroit police officer with a history of complaints against her is accused of escalating an argument with a woman before deploying her Taser, according to an investigator's report and a federal lawsuit.

The lawsuit by Rochelle Young of Detroit claims that on March 3, 2019, she had words with Police Officer LaToya Chavies inside the 9th Precinct, and that Chavies followed Young into the parking lot, initiated a confrontation, pulled out her Taser and shot Young in the thigh.