Detroit woman charged after grandson, 5, shot by 8-year-old brother in west side home

Detroit — A 68-year-old woman has been charged in connection with the non-fatal shooting of her 5-year-old grandson at her home on the city's west side, officials said Wednesday.

Itterlee McNeil was arraigned Monday in 36th District Court in Detroit on two counts of second-degree child abuse, a 10-year felony, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.

A magistrate set her bond at $10,000 and scheduled a probable cause conference for March 10 and a preliminary examination for March 17.

The charges stem from a shooting at about 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 17 at McNeil's home in the 13580 block of Rosemont near the Southfield Freeway and Schoolcraft.

Police said an 8-year-old took the weapon, which had been unsecured under a bed, and shot his 5-year-old brother in the chest. Officers were called to the home and found the boy on the kitchen floor. They also found McNeil applying pressure to the child's chest. Medics arrived and took the boy to a hospital, according to authorities.

After the shooting, investigators said McNeil has a concealed weapons license.

