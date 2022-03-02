Detroit police thank public for tips after shooting suspect arrested

A suspect in a shooting on Detroit's east side last weekend has been arrested, spurred by tips from the public, police said.

Kenneth Sadler was taken into custody Wednesday by the Detroit Police Department's Fugitive Apprehension Team and officers from the department's 11th Precinct, representatives announced.

"Thank you, #OneDetroit for your tips!" the department said in a post on Facebook.

Other details were not released.

Sadler was accused of shooting a 30-year-old man at about 4:18 p.m. Sunday near Minnesota Avenue and Lumpkin then fleeing on foot.

The victim survived.

The day after the shooting, Authorities released images of the 59-year-old suspect to spur tips.