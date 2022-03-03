3 Detroit firefighters, driver treated at hospital after collision

Three Detroit firefighters and a driver were treated at a hospital Thursday after a collision on the city's southwest side, officials said.

The firefighters were responding to a report of a structure blaze around 4 p.m. when their engine collided with a truck near Fort and Springwells, said Deputy Fire Commissioner Dave Fornell.

The report of a fire turned out to be a false alarm, he said.

The crash totaled the fire engine, which needed to be pried open, Fornell said.

The three firefighters were evaluated at a hospital for bumps and bruises, he said. All were released but have been removed from work duties.

The truck driver also was treated at a hospital but did not report serious injuries, Fornell said. "We’re thankful that nobody was seriously hurt."

Detroit police are investigating the cause of the crash, Fornell said.