Detroit police arrest 2 accused of running chop shop

Two men are facing charges after allegedly running a chop shop and a marijuana-growing operation in Detroit, police said Thursday.

The auto part store owners were arrested when officers with the Police Department's Commercial Auto Theft Section executed a search warrant Wednesday near Schaefer and Joy, officials said in a statement.

Authorities had been investigating allegations of a criminal enterprise "illegally using state forms to obtain vehicles and dismantle them for parts and money," according to the release.

The officers found several vehicles stolen from Detroit at the property as well as a marijuana-growing operation. The pair received tickets connected to the operation, police said.

Other details were not released Thursday.

The Detroit Police Department asks anyone with tips on stolen vehicles or chop shops to call its Commercial Auto Theft Section at (313) 596-2555 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.