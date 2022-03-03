FBI towing corruption probe snags former Hamtramck police officer

Federal prosecutors charged a former Hamtramck Police officer with bribery Thursday, the latest public official charged with a crime related to the region's municipal towing industry.

Mike Stout, 60, was arrested and is accused of receiving more than $9,200 in bribes, including a used car and cash. He is expected to appear in federal court later Thursday on a charge that could send him to prison for up to 10 years.

Stout is the sixth person charged in connection with a bribery, extortion and fraud investigation targeting public officials and police officers taking bribes from towing industry figures.

The investigation and prosecution has led to criminal charges against four Detroit police personnel, a retired Detroit cop and former Detroit Councilman André Spivey, who has pleaded guilty to bribery conspiracy.

The unsealed complaint describes cash payoffs, secretly recorded meetings and a potentially lucrative plot involving abandoned vehicles.

In exchange for the bribes, Stout agreed to provide confidential police information, including vehicle registration details from the Michigan Law Enforcement Information Network (LEIN), according to a complaint unsealed Thursday in federal court.

The investigation started in October 2019 after Stout told a towing industry figure referred to in the court filing as “Tower A” that he was retiring from Hamtramck Police and joining the Highland Park Police Department’s auto theft unit.

“With this new job, he told Tower A, he could ‘take care of’ Tower A but needed a car,” an FBI agent wrote in an affidavit.

The Highland Park job never materialized, however.

Stout did not know Tower A was working with the FBI to record their meetings and phone calls.

The officer said he needed two cars – one for him and one for his daughter, according to the complaint. Stout said he could “look out” for the tower, according to the FBI.

The tower met Stout and gave him $500 while asking for help running the plate of a white Subaru, saying the vehicle had been following him around the area. The tower said he was worried the vehicle was driven by an internal affairs investigator or Detroit Police official.

According to prosecutors, Stout asked for the license plate number, offering to “run it right now.”

Stout called an unidentified Hamtramck Police Department employee to obtain the information through LEIN, prosecutors alleged.

Weeks later, the tower said he needed another favor and gave Stout $1,000 cash, prosecutors alleged. The tower wanted to know who owned another vehicle, this time a Chevrolet Impala.

After providing the information, the tower offered to give Stout a car if the officer could continue helping him once he started working for Highland Park police, according to the FBI agent.

“Tower A explained that if Stout could just get into Highland Park Police Department, then they could both ‘start making some money,’” the FBI agent wrote.

Later, the tower offered Stout a 2013 Chevrolet Equinox.

“Stout asked if he would ‘owe…anything,’” the FBI agent wrote. “Tower A explained that he, Tower A, was ‘taking care of everything for you…’ so there was nothing to pay for.”

Stout met with Tower A and an undercover federal agent posing as a used car dealer in December 2019 to pick up the Equinox and sign paperwork, according to the complaint.

Tower A and Stout talked about a scheme that involved obtaining abandoned vehicles from another state and reselling them in Michigan, the FBI agent wrote.

“Stout talked about other officers who were making money in ‘all kinda’ ways, including by ‘chopping cars,’” the agent wrote. “But then Stout volunteered that ‘I don’t know nothing’ about the officers’ criminal behavior.

“Tower A and the (undercover agent) laughed at this response,” according to the complaint.

After, Stout signed the Equinox paperwork, claiming he paid $7,719, the agent wrote.

“I told you I got you,” Tower A told Stout. “Let’s make money.”

Stout’s career has been touched by controversy.

He has been sued several times in federal court in connection with his job in cases that have led to settlements of at least $1 million.

Some of the lawsuits accused Stout of illegally seizing vehicles. Stout and Highland Park police Cpl. James McMahon were also accused in previous lawsuits of calling Arab-Americans slurs. Two of those suits were settled by Highland Park and Hamtramck for more than $500,000.

A 2019 lawsuit against Stout that accused officers of targeting a used auto parts shop owner because he is Arab American, was settled in January for $500,000.

