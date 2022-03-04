Tips on armed robbery at Family Dollar store on Detroit's east side sought

Detroit — Police are asking the public for help to find a man who committed an armed robbery last week at a store on the city's east side.

Officials said the robbery happened at about 7 p.m. at the Family Dollar store in the 19700 block of Mound Road near East Outer Drive on Feb. 24.

According to a preliminary investigation, a man walked up to a counter as if he was buying some items, produced a gun and demanded money from the cash register. Employees complied and the man fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash. Police said no one was injured.

He was last seen wearing a black hat, a black ski mask, a red winter coat, black or blue jeans and brown boots.

Anyone with information about the robbery should call the Detroit Police Department’s 11th Precinct at (313) 596-1140 or Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.