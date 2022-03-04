Detroit 2-year-old shot with pellet gun, police say

A 2-year-old was injured Friday after being shot with a pellet gun on Detroit's northeast side, city police said.

The incident was reported around 2:20 p.m. in the 4000 block of Bedford, said Sgt. William O'Brien, a spokesman for the Detroit Police Department.

The department did not release other details, including the child's gender or how the shooting occurred.

Fox 2 reported the boy was shot in the face after his father said the gun fell off a cabinet and fired.

The child was rushed to a hospital and listed in stable condition, O'Brien said.

The incident follows a string of other accidental shootings involving children in Detroit.

Last month, police reported a 5-year-old boy was struck in the chest after finding his grandmother's gun beneath a bed; a 2-year-old shot himself using an unregistered firearm; and a teen died while playing with a weapon.

In a press conference last week, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said there were 15 nonfatal shooting cases involving children in 2021.

The issue has prompted authorities to offer to deliver gun locks to residents.