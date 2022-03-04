Detroit holds first graduation ceremony in-person for officers since pandemic
George Hunter
The Detroit News
Detroit — The first day on the job for 21 new Detroit Police Department officers started Friday with a piece of advice from their commanding officer: "Never get bigger than your badge."
"Some people will need to go to jail, but some will need you to help them," Detroit Police Chief James White told members of the Detroit Police Academy's Class 2022-B during a graduation ceremony at Greater Grace Temple on 7 Mile Road on the city's west side.