Detroit's water department will go door-to-door as shutoff moratorium losses for city mount
Sarah Rahal
The Detroit News
Detroit — The Detroit Water and Sewerage Department will embark on a door-to-door outreach campaign in April, urging residents to pay their bill or apply for assistance as the department expects to lose $38 million this year.
The average collection rate has dropped 20 percentage points from pre-COVID levels and each percentage point represents an annualized loss of $1.9 million, department officials told the Board of Water Commissioners Wednesday.