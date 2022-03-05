Officials remove 2 Detroit students who brought guns to school

The Detroit News

Two Detroit students were disciplined this week after officials reported they brought guns to school.

One incident was reported at Madison-Carver Academy, a K-8 charter on the city's west side under Cornerstone Schools.

"One middle school student brought a gun to school in a backpack today, and showed another student," a Cornerstone representative said in a statement Friday.

"The second child called home immediately and informed a parent, who quickly informed the school. School leaders found the weapon and removed the student from the classroom immediately."

Police also were called and are investigating, according to the statement.

"We are shocked and saddened that one of our students brought a weapon into the MCA building," Cornerstone said. "But we are proud of the courage and character of the fellow student who quickly reported this and the cooperation of our staff and parent community for acting fast."

The second incident unfolded Wednesday at the Schulze Academy for Technology and the Arts, a pre-kindergarten through 8th grade campus in the Detroit Public Schools Community District.

"The District was made aware yesterday that a student brought an air gun to school on Wednesday and shot two students in class," officials said in a statement Friday.

"The student has been suspended and will not return to Schulze Elementary. A message was sent to staff and families last night after the investigation was completed."

Other details were not released Friday.

The district added that "its protocols for handling this incident were not followed by school-based personnel and will be addressed internally. We are reminding all families to check backpacks before students attend school each day and discuss with them the consequences of bringing a weapon to school."