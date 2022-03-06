'It's the battle of the pump': Detroiters react as gas prices top $4 a gallon

Detroit — The cost of filling up is hurting Detroiters' pockets this weekend as the price of gasoline surged well above $4 at stations across the city.

In Michigan, the average price on Sunday was about $3.97 a gallon, up from $3.87 on Saturday, $3.56 a week before and $3.37 a month ago. Last year, the average was $2.72 a gallon, according to AAA.

The national average price of a gallon of gas rose to $4.01 on Sunday, according to AAA. This is the first time the number surpassed $4 since 2008, according to Patrick De Haan of GasBuddy, an app that tracks local gas prices in real-time.

At a Shell gas station on Woodward Avenue in Midtown, where regular gas cost $4.49 if customers paid in cash and $4.59 if they used a credit card, Janet Diggs braced herself against the windy Sunday afternoon and filled up the tank in her silver Nissan Murano.

Diggs, 56, lives by Seven Mile Road and Wyoming Avenue, where she said gas was slightly cheaper than Midtown, but she had to get gas because her car was running on nearly empty.

"I can't not drive, so I've gotta roll with the punches," said Diggs. "I'm not moving the way I used to, though."

Diggs said she didn't know how she felt about experts suggesting that gas prices were rising in part due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine and resulting U.S. sanctions on Russia.

"I know it's a hardship for us, that’s the bottom line," Diggs told The Detroit News. "It’s the battle of the pump, right?"

Soon after, the pump Diggs was using clicked. Her tank was full. She looked at the final tally, and gasped: $84.68 for 18.4 gallons of gas.

"I have never put almost $90 in my car, never," said Diggs.

Across Michigan, average prices fluctuated by county, according to AAA. The average price for a gallon in Wayne, Macomb and Oakland counties was $3.99, $3.98 and $4, respectively, becoming more expensive in northern Michigan counties like Cheboygan, at $4.138, and in Upper Peninsula counties like Iron, $4.2 and Gogebic, $4.14.

Also at the Shell station, Dino Skordileva said he hadn't filled his tank in about a week, and was shocked when he saw the prices Sunday.

The 27-year-old mortgage broker who lives in Brush Park said it felt like the price of premium gas was less than what regular cost on Sunday.

"It's just ridiculous, honestly," said Skordileva. "I've never seen it this expensive."

Like Diggs, Skordileva has a hard time deciding how to feel about how prices may be affected by the Russian invasion.

He pointed to a sticker of President Joe Biden that someone had stuck to the gas meter.

"I know Russia's a big oil exporter, so that could be it. It could be a lot of things," said Skordileva. "It could be this guy, it could be Russia, it could be anyone."

He said he didn't spend too much time worrying about it.

"I've got other problems I have to worry about," said Skordileva, pointing to the number on his pump: $78.69, for just over 17 gallons of gas.

At a Mobil station across the Edsel Ford Freeway from General Motors' Detroit-Hamtramck Factory ZERO, the company's electric vehicle assembly plant, the price for a gallon of regular gas was $4.09.

Andrea Pride put on surgical gloves, filled up her beige Mini Cooper and talked about being excited for warmer weather. Spring means Pride, 50 of Lafayette Park, will be able to fill up her car less and ride around on her bike more.

The last time she filled the car, she said, a full tank cost her less than $45. On Sunday, she paid $55.

"I'm not happy about it, but I need it, so I try not to think about it," said Pride. "I'm just grateful and thankful to have a job and that I can pay for this."

