Duggan presents Detroit's 'post crisis' budget, 4-year financial forecast

Detroit — Mayor Mike Duggan on Monday will present his proposed budget to the City Council that reflects revenues will return to pre-pandemic levels.

Duggan will also present a four-year forecast through 2026 to the council in its chambers at the Coleman A. Young Municipal Center.

WATCH LIVE: http://video.detroitmi.gov/CablecastPublicSite/watch/6?channel=1

His major spending priorities are expected to include neighborhood improvements and beautification, transit and protecting retiree pensions.

The city cut $400 million from its budget two years ago due to COVID-related revenue losses. At the time, Duggan said the moves were needed to keep the city budget balanced and prevent the return of state financial oversight. The city regained local control of its finances four years ago when it emerged from strict oversight of the Financial Review Commission put in place as a condition of Detroit's bankruptcy.

The city's overall budget is $2.3 billion for 2021-22 and Duggan is expected to propose a slight increase for 2023.

Last March, Duggan warned of a tight city budget, but proposed more money for the city's election office, police force and recreation department. He also wanted more funding for affordable housing, expungement programs and ensuring Detroiters get fair opportunities for recreational marijuana entrepreneurship.

The council approved the first recreational marijuana sales ordinance in November 2020, but a federal judge ruled it likely unconstitutional in June for giving too much preferential treatment to some Detroit residents. The decision stalled the city's efforts to license recreational pot businesses at a time the industry is growing at a rapid pace in Michigan.

City Council President Pro Tem James Tate introduced a second cannabis ordinance in February that opens benefits to all residents from Michigan's 184 disproportionately impacted communities, rather than just Detroiters.

Last year, the council approved Duggan’s plan for $826 million in American Rescue Plan money to address intergenerational poverty in the city over eight categories. He dubbed the proposal the “Detroit Future Fund.”

Of the allocation, Duggan has proposed $250 million for city services, $95 million to address bight, $50 million for neighborhood investment, $67 million in housing initiatives, $105 million for job creation, $50 million to improve public safety, $53 million for beautification and recreation improvements, $40 million to help small businesses and $45 million to bridge the digital divide.

As he embarks on his third term, Duggan is set to become the second longest-serving mayor in the city's history, following Coleman A. Young, who served as the city's first African American mayor for 20 years.

He is also expected to present his State of the City address on Wednesday.

srahal@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @SarahRahal_