Detroit council to hold public hearing on recreational pot dispensary ordinance

Detroit — The Detroit City Council Public Health and Safety Committee on Monday will hold a hearing on a proposed ordinance that would allow recreational marijuana dispensaries in the city.

This is the second time the council is having this discussion. Councilman James Tate had led an effort to open dispensaries and extend a preference in their licensing to "legacy Detroiters," but a federal judge ruled it "likely unconstitutional" in June.

U.S. Judge Bernard Friedman issued a preliminary injunction against the plan, writing in his opinion that "the city ordinance governing the process for obtaining a recreational marijuana retail license gives an unfair, irrational, and likely unconstitutional advantage to long-term Detroit residents over all other applicants."

After two years of debate, the City Council in November 2020 unanimously approved the ordinance that gives special preference to residents under a certification the city called "Detroit Legacy."

Applicants could qualify for the "legacy" certification if they had lived in Detroit for 15 of the last 30 years; lived in Detroit for 13 of the last 30 years and were low-income; or lived in Detroit for 10 of the last 30 years and had a past marijuana-related conviction.

Tate said at the time he was disappointed by the judge's order.

"Our intention for crafting such legislation was never to prevent anyone from participating in the recreational marijuana industry," Tate said, "but to ensure that the long-standing residents of this city — residents who have endured ill effects of the nation’s 'War on Drugs' through mass incarceration, punitive hiring policies, blight and generational poverty — have a fair shot of participating in a potentially lucrative opportunity for Detroit."

Tate returned with a new proposal in February, and on Monday the committee is expected to hold a public hearing on the new plan.

The discussion was initially set for Monday morning but was rescheduled so it wouldn't conflict with Mayor Mike Duggan's budget proposal.

The new policy, created with the same language as the Michigan Marijuana Regulatory Agency's social equity program, opens benefits to all residents from disproportionately impacted communities, rather than just Detroiters.

There are 184 communities, including Detroit, identified by the agency that "have historically been excluded from ownership opportunities in the legal marijuana industry due to the disproportionate impact of marijuana prohibition, enforcement, the lack of access to capital, land, and resources," according to the new ordinance.

The new proposal creates separate tracks to achieve recreational marijuana licensing for Detroit social equity applicants as well as all others to not "pit equity applicants against potentially heavily resourced non-equity applicants," Tate said.

It encourages joint ventures or partnerships between applicants to reap the same benefits.

Because licenses are limited, the applicants — both equity and non-equity — will be reviewed using a scoring rubric out of 100 points.

It judges their business plan, site control, their due diligence to pay taxes and complete a "good neighbor" plan. It requires that businesses show how they are committed to hiring Detroiters, purchasing from local businesses, have a pricing commitment and plan to invest in the surrounding neighborhood to leave a positive impact.

Separately, applicants have the opportunity to score up to 27 additional points by giving away portions of the business to a longtime Detroiter for social equity certification.

The litigation over the earlier ordinance was initiated by a Detroiter Crystal Lowe and is ongoing.

Mohamed Ghaith, a partner at Scott Roberts Law, a boutique cannabis law firm in Detroit, told The News previously that there are "a lot more problems" with the ordinance than what Judge Friedman noted. He questioned if the new version was different enough.

"I don't think this ordinance will do enough to get the other side to drop the lawsuit," Ghaith said.

